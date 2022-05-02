Emergency Services On Scene Of Serious Crash At Muswellbrook

There has been a serious accident on the New England Highway at Muswellbrook this afternoon, which has left one man dead and two people in hospital.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Koolbury Flats Row just after 12:30pm where multiple vehicles including a truck and a ute had collided.

Police say the driver of the ute – a man believed to be in his 70s – has died at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

A male and a female both believed to be in their 30s were also taken by ambulance to hospital in stable conditions.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and diversions are in place.

Light vehicles should use Kayuga Road and Blairmore Lane, while heavy vehicles are being directed to use Kayuga Road and Dartbrook Road.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.