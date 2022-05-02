Permanent desalination plant at Belmont set to secure Hunter’s water

Hunter Water says the construction of a new permanent desalination plant at Belmont will secure the region’s water security.

The Lower Hunter Water Security Plan was unveiled last week and features the new facility which will have the capacity to pump up to 30 million litres of water per day, even in the event of a drought.

The desalination plant is part of the NSW Government’s new 40 year strategic water plan.The government says the Lower Hunter Water Security Plan (LHWSP) sets the region up for economic prosperity and underpins growth, liveability and quality of life in considering new sources of water.

The LHWSP includes a range of supply and demand measures to ensure there is enough water to supply homes, businesses and industry in the region for the future and during drought.

Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the Lower Hunter community has been overwhelmingly supportive of the plan.

“Safe and secure water is important to regional communities, and this plan clearly lays out how the NSW Government will continue to support the Lower Hunter over the next 40 years,” Kevin Anderson said.

“I thank the community for their broad and extensive engagement with the LHWSP over the past three and a half years.”

Hunter Water Managing Director, Darren Cleary, said all LHWSP actions attracted support from the community, with strong support (97 per cent) for water conservation and leakage reduction, which are foundational elements of the plan.

“Hunter Water will also continue to explore the opportunity to access deep groundwater sources near Tomago and opportunities to reduce evaporation from our dams,” Darren Cleary said.

“Analysis conducted while developing the Plan confirms our region is more vulnerable to drought than previously thought, so improving the resilience of the water supply system is paramount. To generate greater flexibility and to meet community expectations of a reliable water supply to withstand drought means acting now to support continued regional prosperity.”

Also in the plan is assessing the viability of a Hunter Water connection to the Glennies Creek Dam-Lostock Dam scheme in the Upper Hunter and increased investment in new, highly-treated recycled water schemes to support community green spaces and local industry.

To view the Plan, visit www.hunterwater.com.au/waterfuture