Man charged over alleged assault of a Corrective Services NSW officer

A man has been charged over the alleged assault of a Corrective Services NSW officer in the Hunter.

Hunter Valley Police District detectives started investigating in February this year after reports a female correctives officer had been allegedly assaulted and detained by an inmate at St Heliers Correctional Centre at Muswellbrook on 20 Febraury 2022.

Following inquiries a 50-year-old man was arrested at a correctional facility in Goulburn at 9am yesterday.

He was taken to Goulburn Police Station and charged with five offences including inflict actual bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with victim, kidnap with intent to commit serious indictable offence occasion actual bodily harm, assault law enforcement officer (not police) inflict actual bodily harm, stalk/harass/intimidate law officer (not police officer), and commit s114 offence, having previous conviction.

The man was issued a Court Attendance Notice and remanded in custody, to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court in June.