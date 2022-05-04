Police hunting thief who broke into Swansea-Belmont Surf Life Saving Club

Lake Macquarie Police are searching for a burglar with an apparent liking for gardening.
Police have released images of a man who broke into a shed on three separate occasions at the Swansea-Belmont Surf Life Saving Club at Blacksmiths. The thief broke in at about 11:30pm on Sunday 24th April, about 4:30pm the following afternoon and at 10:30pm the same night.
On the Sunday the stole a power washer, then on the Monday a line trimmer and edge trimmer and on the third break in he stole more garden machinery including a lawn mower and a blower.
Anyone with information that may help identify the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police Report E87825350 relates.
The Swansea-Belmont SLSC said on their Facebook page they’d be extremely grateful for any help from anyone who knows anything.
“We don’t need to keep harping that we are non for profit as most people do know this,”
“Our club runs at a massive cost and relies on fundraising and grants throughout the year to keep our beach safe. We are disheartened once again that individuals have targeted the club and stolen these items.”
“If you recognise the person in the photo/video please contact the Belmont police. We would be extremely grateful.”