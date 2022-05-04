Police hunting thief who broke into Swansea-Belmont Surf Life Saving Club

Lake Macquarie Police are searching for a burglar with an apparent liking for gardening.

Police have released images of a man who broke into a shed on three separate occasions at the Swansea-Belmont Surf Life Saving Club at Blacksmiths. The thief broke in at about 11:30pm on Sunday 24th April, about 4:30pm the following afternoon and at 10:30pm the same night.

On the Sunday the stole a power washer, then on the Monday a line trimmer and edge trimmer and on the third break in he stole more garden machinery including a lawn mower and a blower.

Anyone with information that may help identify the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Police Report E87825350 relates.

The Swansea-Belmont SLSC said on their Facebook page they’d be extremely grateful for any help from anyone who knows anything.