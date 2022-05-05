$2.7 million for the Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange

The heart of the local cattle industry has been promised an upgrade by the Coalition.

The Federal Government has committed $2.7 million to go towards the upgrade of the Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange which will greatly expand holding yards and feeding areas for cattle, make it easier to load and unload cattle, provide new carpark facilities, improve gates and flooring, and increase water storage capabilities.

It’s a total $3.4 million project Singleton Council are undertaking.

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said cattle saleyards were vital pieces of infrastructure to support Australia’s thriving beef industry.

“The Hunter is an important area for beef production and investing in the infrastructure we need to maximise efficiencies will put more food on the table for Australians as well as bringing in export dollars,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“It’s also another thing that puts products on boats so we can have all the things that come off the boat, your shirt, your strides, your phone, your car , your fuel. It’s called terms of trade and the cattle industry is incredibly important for that,” he said.

Federal Nationals Candidate James Thomson said the saleyards were incredibly important to the local area.

“This is all about strengthening agriculture in the Hunter, supporting local jobs and businesses and backing the families who work hard to feed our nation,” Mr Thomson said.

Mayor of Singleton Sue Moore welcomed the funding for the project.

“Agriculture has always and will always play a very significant role in the economy and social fabric of Singleton.

“Amongst other things, this project will allow us to grow the capacity of the saleyards, increase returns for local stakeholders and improve animal welfare.

“We look forward to working with the Hunter Regional Livestock Exchange group to deliver the project.”