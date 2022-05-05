Man dies in horror crash near the Barrington Tops National Park

A man has died after a horror crash near the Barrington Tops National Park yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to The Bucketts Way at Stroud Road following reports an SUV and a truck had collided.

The 63-year-old male driver of the car died at the scene.

The 31-year-old male driver of the truck was taken to Taree Base Hospital for mandatory testing.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.