Extended trading hours for East Maitland pub

An East Maitland pub will be able to trade until 4am after the Land and Environment Court upheld an appeal.

The George Tavern at Greenhills put a development application into Maitland City Council requesting to extend their closing time from 1:30am to 4am.

Council rejected the development application so the owners of the Tavern took the decision to court.

The court upheld their appeal so The George Tavern will be allowed to trade longer until 4am with conditions.

The conditions include a lighting plan, more CCTV installed in accordance with the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design report and monitor noise levels during the extended trading hours.