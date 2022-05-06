Man placed under a citizen arrested at Broadmeadow after failed theft

A mans attempt to steal a vehicle at Broadmeadow on Thursday night was thwarted by an unsuspecting citizen.

Newcastle Police say a resident at the complex where the man attempted to steal the car from detained the offender and contact police, placing him under a citizens arrest.

The offender was recognised by the resident from an earlier incident in last month.

Police attended the scene and arrested a 23-year-old man and found he was in possession of a window breaker and the drug ice.

He was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with five offences including breaching bail.

The man was bail refused in Newcastle Local Court on Friday.