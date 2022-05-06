Train derailment closes Kooragang Island in both directions

There’s heavy traffic on Kooragang Island this afternoon, with reports a train has derailed across the roadway.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic is banked over the Stockton Bridge westbound and back towards the Tourle Street Bridge eastbound.

Cormorant Road is closed in both directions with diversions in place. Traffic controllers are on scene to enforce.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Egret and Teal Street.

Westbound traffic will be turned around at the roundabout to continue to Teal and Egret Street.

Newcastle Police say the operation is expected to take some hours and is likely to affect peak hour traffic.