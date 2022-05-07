Party To Celebrate Revitalised Hunter Street Mall

Works on Hunter Street Mall are getting ready to wrap up, as planning for Stage Two of the East End Village project gets underway.

Council has chipped in $5-million for upgrades to paving, street furniture, drainage and cycleways between Wolfe and Perkins Street, where a hotel, apartments and shopping piazza has been constructed.

Locals can now start to enjoy the revitalised space, with Newcastle Council hosting an event this afternoon marking stage one works wrapping up.

There will be food stalls, activities, live music and entertainment on Hunter Street as part of Autumn Alive festivities from 2pm to 6pm.

Work is slated to get underway along the next block to Brown Street at the end of this year.