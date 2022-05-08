Iconic roundhouse one step closer to heritage listing

Newcastle’s iconic roundhouse building is once step closer to being listed on the State Heritage Register.

In April last year, the Heritage Council of NSW said it would consider the former Newcastle council administration centre for the status.

Today it was revealed the council recommended the building be listed on the State Heritage Register.

Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp says the recommendation now needs to be considered by the Minister.

“I’ve been very very supporting of it and I think it’s absolutely something that we need because it is an iconic building designed by a local architect and has a great deal of meaning to Newcastle, the community and our history.

“If it is heritage listed then there are restrictions including it can’t be knocked down and needs to be preserved in its current state to a certain extent.

“It should be on the desk of the Minister soon and we can just hope the Minister looks favourably at it and it does get approved,” Mr Crakanthorp said.

Pictured: Newcastle Town Hall and the roundhouse building. Image: Jarrod Melmeth/2HD