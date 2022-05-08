Not Newcastle’s night in sport as Knights, Jets suffer defeat

Saturday night was not Newcastle’s night in the NRL or A-League.

The Knight remain at the bottom of the NRL ladder after suffering their seventh straight loss to the North Queensland Cowboys last night.

While a disappointing loss for our men, it was a far better showing than previous weeks, who went to half time holding a 16-12 lead.

However, in the second half the Cowboys cam out with a vengeance, with back-to-back tries in the first six minutes and from there it was all North Queensland until the final buzzer blew, demolishing the Knights 36-16.

16th placed Newcastle will now take on 15th placed Canterbury Bulldogs in Brisbane on Friday.

In the A-League, the Jets went down rivals Central Coast Mariners 2-nil.

It’s the first time the Mariners have had a season clean sweep against Newcastle, after defeating them 2-1 last time they met.

Saturday night’s loss marks the end of the season for the Jets, who have only won two nine games and will face an Australia Cup qualifier this week.

Image: Newcastle Jets and Newcastle Knights.