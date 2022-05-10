Drug diver dead, cocaine worth $20m seized

Police divers will this morning return to waters off Kooragang Island where a man died and drugs were found yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Heron Road at Newcastle at about 9:30am yesterday following reports of an unconscious diver on the shore.

Despite members of the public and NSW Ambulance Paramedics best efforts the man died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

A number of packages were located in the immediate vicinity containing more than 50kg of white powder believed to be cocaine.

It has a potential street value of $20 million.

Newcastle City Police District officers established a crime scene which will continue to be examined by specialist forensic police.

A search of the surrounding waters by the Marine Area Command and Police Divers will continue today, assisted by officers from the Australian Border Force.

An investigation is underway by Organised Crime Squad detectives, who will be assisted by officers attached to the Australian Federal Police.

Anyone with information that may assist Organised Crime Squad investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.