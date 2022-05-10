Man in custody after allegedly assaulting a worker at Wallsend Village

Police are questioning a man following the assault of a worker at a Coles supermarket at Wallsend yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Wallsend Village at about 2:35pm where NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated a 52-year-old man before he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.

Newcastle Police District officers established a crime scene.

They were told the offender fled on foot towards Fogo Street.

The manhunt began and at about 7 o’clock last night patrolling police arrested a 36-year-old man at Birmingham Gardens who was allegedly in the process of committing other offences.

He’s expected to be charged later this morning.