Labor throws Kaden Centre a lifeline

The Kaden Centre at Warabrook, which closed in February due a lack of funding, has been thrown a lifeline.

Over the last four years the Centre has delivered custom targeted exercise programs, prescribed by allied health professionals to drastically improve the long-term health outcomes for people living with cancer and other chronic illness.

The Kaden Centre has developed a ground-breaking model of care delivery for patients undertaking chemotherapy, involving a personalised exercise program to optimise a patient’s fitness prior to definitive cancer treatment.

The program has seen a 50% reduction in major complications, shorter length of hospital stay, reduced readmissions, and more patients returning to complete their intended oncological treatment.

The Kaden Centre has been a lifeline for more than 1,200 people with cancer and chronic illness since its inception four years ago.

The service was left with no choice but to close their doors earlier this year due to a lack of funding.

Labor’s candidate for Paterson Meryl Swanson announced yesterday an Albanese Labor Government would invest $1 million over four years to revitalise the Kaden Centre cancer exercise oncology clinic.