“Thank you for being my hero,” Newcastle boy’s beautiful letter to NSW Ambulance

A young Newcastle boy has sent a heartwarming letter to his local NSW Ambulance Paramedics to thank them for being his hero.

Benjamin’s school were tasked with writing letters to local community heroes, and Benjamin chose local paramedics.

NSW Ambulance posted the letter on their social media with a shoutout to all of their team members who always respond to their community in their time of need.

Benjamin praised paramedics efforts during COVID-19 and thanked them for helping with other dangers like broken bones and told them they were “awesome”.

“You are awesome,” he wrote, “you do not care how far away injured patients are you still rush to save them”.

“You are really good at keeping people alive,”

“Everyone is getting inspired by your bravery and kindness.”

“Thank you for being my hero. Yours sincerely, Ben.”

Image: NSW Ambulance