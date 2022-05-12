Labor commit $16 million for clean energy research in the Hunter

Labor will invest $16 million into clean energy research at the University of Newcastle, if elected on May 21.

The cash would see the construction of a new facility, which would deliver on testing facilities to look at hydrogen storage, compression and dispensing capabilities, as well as training and new energy industries.

Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon says the announcement will play a critical role in bridge the work being done by expert researchers and the needs and challenges of small and medium sized manufacturers.

“This builds off the back of critical partnerships already formed across industry and other universities that are really positioning Newcastle and the Hunter region at the very lead of research and innovation,” Ms Claydon said.

It comes less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced $50 million for a research partnership between the University of Newcastle and the University of New South Wales to explore new technology option.

Shortland MP Pat Conroy says Labor are the only one’s who can be trusted to deliver to deliver a positive plan for the Hunter.

“For all their professed interest in this area, this government has labeled hydrogen for example, “snake oil.”

“They labelled it “snake oil” and they attacked Labor’s $1.1 billion dollar policy that we took to the last election.

Pictured: Pat Conroy, Sharon Claydon and Dan Repacholi at the Newcastle Institute for Energy and Resources on Thursday Morning. Image: 2HD