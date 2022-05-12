Trio Charged Over Alleged Drug Supply Operation In Scone

Three men have been charged over an alleged drug supply operation in the Upper Hunter.

Strike Force Bunks was established in December last year by Hunter Valley Police District to investigate the alleged supply of prohibited drugs in the Scone area.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives attached to Surry Hills Region Enforcement Squad attended a hotel at Barangaroo, Sydney at about 9.30am on Wednesday where they arrested two men – aged 30 and 42.

Officers allegedly found cocaine and cannabis in a search of the men, with the suspected drugs seized for forensic examination.

The duo were charged with knowingly take part in supply of prohibited drug (indictable quantity) and possess prohibited drug.

About 3.00pm the same afternoon, detectives attended a licenced premises on Kelly Street, Scone, and arrested a 37-year-old man who police will allege was involved in the supply of cocaine in the area on an ongoing basis.

Search warrants were executed at the licenced premises and two homes in Scone, where a number of items were seized for forensic examination.

The 37-year-old was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was charged with three counts of possess prohibited drug, three counts of supply prohibited drug, one count of supply prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, goods suspected stolen in/on premises, and licensee permit sale of prohibited drugs.

Hunter Valley Police District Crime Manager Detective Inspector Matt Zimmer said the arrests are a blow to the drug supply chain in Scone.

“It’s evident from our investigation that police have now disrupted that supply chain,” he said.

“We now have three men before the court facing some very serious drug charges.”

All three men will face court in Scone next month.