Four teenagers in custody over dangerous driving across Lake Macquarie

Four teenagers are in custody after being caught dangerously driving across Lake Macquarie during the early hours of Friday morning.

Several calls were made to Triple Zero at about 4am with reports of four vehicles being driven erratically at Dora Creek.

When police officers arrived they found a BMW SUV, Ford Ranger utility, a Suzuki Swift and a motorcycle – travelling along Wangi Road, with a pursuit initiated when the drivers failed to stop.

Two of the male teenagers – aged 18 and 17 – were arrested after the Ford Ranger crashed into another car at Toronto.

A 57-year-old man driving the car they crashed into was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to John Hunter Hospital to be checked as a precaution.

The two males were taken to Toronto Police Station.

A short time later another pair of teenagers – aged 15 and 16 – were arrested at Speers Point after the Swift was stopped by road spikes.

The two youths were also taken to Toronto Police Station.

The BMW was found dumped at Gateshead at around 6am and has been taken for forensic examination. Police have confirmed all three vehicles were reported stolen from Maitland, Dora Creek and Merewether.

The whereabouts of the driver of the BMW and the Motorbike and it’s rider are unknown.

Police say investigations are continuing.