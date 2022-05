NSW Ambulance Paramedics were tasked to a very different rescue operation earlier this week…

It wasn’t for a person either, it was for a one-day old calf who had fallen down a steep bank and into a creek on a property at Rutherford where it had spent a cold night before being found by farmers.

Rescue Paramedic Heath abseiled down the bank where he was then able to safely retrieve the calf and bring it to safety.

The very grateful calf was reunited with its mum and is doing well.