Fire and Rescue NSW Stations open today across the Hunter

A meet and greet with our local fire hero’s will take place today with the community encouraged to get out and visit their local brigade.

More than 240 Fire and Rescue NSW stations are open from 10am today across the region for the annual Open Day.

FRNSW Acting Commissioner Megan Stiffler said firefighters will be using the Open Day to encourage households to have a working smoke alarm installed in time for winter.

“Each year around 20 people tragically die in NSW from fires that could have been prevented, while hundreds more suffer life-changing injuries,” Acting Commissioner Stiffler said.

“Our personnel do so much more than fight fires. From road crashes, hazardous material incidents and natural disasters to urban search and rescue, our crews are prepared for anything and ready to help anytime, anywhere.”

To find a full list of fire stations participating in the Open Day, visit: www.fire.nsw.gov.au/openday.

Image: Fire and Rescue NSW Facebook page