Inmates at HUNTER CORRECTIONAL CENTRE have been successful in a bid for a contract to refurbish SYDNEY train seats.

The contract will see 190 THOUSAND seats and back rests, refurbished at the centres upholstery unit, over four years.

It follows inmates at CESSNOCK CORRECTIONAL CENTRE who partnered with the Department of Education to construct portable homes for Northern Rivers flood victims out of former demountable classrooms.