Local police have been undertaking an operation focused on domestic violence this weekend.

OPERATION PROTECTOR was launched across the state on Friday with all police and extra resources poured into more AVO compliance checks, interactions with high risk offenders and making sure appropriate action is being taken.

Outgoing Commander of the PORT STEPHENS-HUNTER POLICE DISTRICT SUPERINTENDENT CHAD GILLIES says they need to do everything they can to protect domestic violence victims in the Hunter.