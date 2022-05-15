Whale Migration Begins

The annual whale migration has begun with the first sighting of the magnificent animals reported off the New South Wales east coast.

The migration from ANTARCTICA to warmer northern waters see’s around 40 thousand whales pass by as they cover their 10,000 km round trip.

With the animals travelling at around six km per hour, we have plenty of opportunity to witness them pass by from our coastal vantage point.

While the bulk of the passing whales are and humpbacks other species known to be spotted include southern right whales, dwarf minke and even blue whales