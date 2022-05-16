News

Brief court appearance for alleged drug importer

There was only a brief court appearance for a man who was allegedly involved in the importation of $20 million worth of cocaine in Newcastle.

62-year-old James Blee appeared via audio visual link at the Parramatta Local Court on Saturday morning after being extradited from Queensland where he was about to board a one-way flight to Singapore.

He was charged over his alleged role in the importation of cocaine; 54kg was found at the Port of Newcastle last Monday morning and is believed to be linked to a huge haul of cocaine found in Indonesia.

Strike Force Groove was established by Organised Crime Squad detectives after the cocaine find as well as the discovery of the body of a diver near the illicit haul.

Blee’s lawyers didn’t make any application for bail and was formally refused it. His case was adjourned for Friday at the Central Local Court.

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X