Two Men Hospitalised After Accident At Tea Gardens

It took emergency services almost four hours to free two men trapped in a vehicle after a serious crash at Tea Gardens on Sunday night.

The utility had left the road, careened across a ditch and collided with a tree before flipping onto its side, trapping the driver and passenger inside.

It sparked a massive joint services rescue operation between NSW Fire and Rescue, Ambulance paramedics, Police, the Rural Fire Service and SES.

The two men had to be stabilized by paramedics inside the wreck until part of the tree and the roof of the vehicle could be cut away.

Once freed, a ladder platform had to be created to carefully move the patients on stretchers across the ditch to the waiting ambulances.

One of the men had to be airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital, while the other was taken there by road for trauma treatment.