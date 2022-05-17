Belford Granny Flat Blaze Leaves One Person In Hospital

Firefighters will sift through what has been left standing of a granny flat near Branxton on Tuesday morning.

The converted garage on Wollombi Road at Belford went up in flames around 7:20pm Monday evening, and took two Fire & Rescue NSW crews until 9pm to bring under control.

One person was taken to hospital with burns to their wrists and face, and was also suffering from smoke inhalation.

Although it is believed the fire broke out accidentally at this stage, the circumstances surrounding the blaze will be investigated by fire authorities.

A spokesperson for Fire & Rescue NSW today reinforced the legal requirements to have smoke alarms installed, even in detached accommodation like granny flats.

“Crews will go back today to the adjoining premises to offer fire safety checks to the community and reinforce the legalities and absolute safety of fire alarms,” the spokesperson said.