Bulk carrier at centre of drug haul leaving Newcastle

The bulk carrier at the centre of Newcastle’s cocaine bust and diver death last week is preparing to leave the Port of Newcastle.

The Marshall Island-registered Areti had sailed to Newcastle from Argentina carrying a huge load of cocaine.

The drugs were being unloaded in Newcastle last Monday when a diver died, and a police operation began to investigate those responsible.

The ship was searched from top to bottom in a bid to find anymore cocaine or a clue as to who might’ve been responsible.

The ship will sail from Newcastle at seven o’clock on Thursday morning after being cleared by police investigators.

A Cairns man will appear in court on Friday, charged with supply and trafficking offences.

Image: Gerd Frick MarineTraffic.com