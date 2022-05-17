New life for Raymond Terrace’s William Street

New life will be breathed into Raymond Terrace’s main street under a new plan.

Port Stephens Council has been awarded just under $500,000 under the NSW Government’s Streets as Shared Spaces program (round 2) to trial the new Urban Park in William Street which Council said will support local businesses by increasing pedestrian movement, and prolonging dwell times.

Mayor Ryan Palmer said the Urban Park trial project is expected to start in October 2022 and finish in February 2023.

“We’ll create a space where people can come together and small-scale events can take centre stage,” Mayor Ryan Palmer said.

“The way people interact has evolved since the pandemic – there’s a greater appreciation for the outdoors and an eagerness to get out of the house and meet in public places such as beaches, parks, or cafés when socialising,” he said.

Vibrant Places Coordinator Portia Wendt said the proximity to the commercial heart of the Terrace will mean businesses will also benefit from people enjoying the new space – with cafés, retail stores and a range of services all a stone’s throw away.

“This grant allows us to further develop exciting and functional spaces for Raymond Terrace locals,”

“Raymond Terrace is shaking off its image as a commercial and industrial hub, continually evolving with the addition of more and more places of leisure, events, and social activity which families can enjoy,” said Portia Wendt.

The William Street project involves the demolition of an unused and inaccessible building, and the introduction of seating, landscaping and a stage, improving pedestrian connectivity from the commercial heart of the Terrace, up to the new space.

The interim use of this currently inaccessible site will allow Council to trial public space improvements ahead of permanent changes to the Sturgeon Street alignment as per the recent Raymond Terrace Public Domain Plan.