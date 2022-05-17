Police reveal identity of man wanted for questioning over Port of Newcastle diver death

Police have released the identity of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the death of a diver at the Port of Newcastle last week.

Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva currently has a warrant out for his arrest by the Organised Crime Squad.

The 32-year-old was featured in a CCTV image released last week as part of investigations into the incident.

He’s described as being of South American appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, of muscular build, with a shaved head, brown eyes and unshaven.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to not approach him and to call Triple Zero immediately.

Strike Force Groove was established to investigate the incident which occurred at the Port of Newcastle on May 9.

Since then, a 62-year-old man was arrested in Cairns and charged over his alleged role in the importation of the cocaine and extradited to NSW where he is due before the courts on Friday.

The diver is yet to be formally identified.