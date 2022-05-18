$1.5 million commitment for Cessnock skateboard and BMX enthusiasts

With just three sleeps until the Federal Election the promises keep on coming to the Hunter region.

The Coalition has committed $1.5 million to go towards building the Cessnock Regional Skate Park and to upgrade the BMX facility at Carmichael Park.

The commitment will be split up between the two projects:

– $500,000 towards the $750,000 Carmichael Park BMX Park to include a new beginner friendly pump track, including a new track and better areas to watch riders from; and

– $1 million to create the $1.8 million Cessnock Regional Skate Park. The Council will produce the draft design via feedback from school students, industry professionals and other interested community members at community engagement workshops.

The Nationals Candidate for Hunter, James Thomson said the commitment would enable more young people to take up skating, scooting and riding, as the current facilities don’t cater for beginners.

“Only a strong economy can invest in a stronger and healthier future for all communities and Hunter residents,” James Thomson said.

“We’ve had a rough couple of years with the pandemic and the Coalition understand that in order for us to bounce back and have strong, healthy and resilient communities, we need to provide the facilities for that to occur.”

The Nationals Senator for NSW, Perin Davey, said these projects were listed a high priority in council’s 2020 Parks and Reserves Strategy and were well linked to the Coalition’s Plan for Sport.

“Sport brings out the best in Australians, whether that’s on the world stage or the local skate park or BMX track. That’s why the Coalition will continue to invest strongly from the grassroots through to high performance sport,” Senator Davey said.

“Activities like skating, scooting and riding bring our community together. They also provide mental and physical health and social – particularly in relation to crime reduction – benefits.”