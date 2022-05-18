Fire in Muswellbrook unit believed to be suspicious

A fire in a unit at Muswellbrook is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to Tindale Street just before 8 o’clock last night and when they arrived the bedroom of the unit was fully engulfed.

A 41-year-old female occupant had gotten herself out and was treated for smoke inhalation.

There was no one else injured and the damage was contained to that unit in the bedroom.

A crime scene was established and investigators will be at the unit this morning to work out what happened.

The causes is believed to be suspicious.