Hunter’s Beikoff Wins World Cup Golden Boot With 13 Goals For ParaMatildas

ParaMatildas skipper and Hunter local Georgia Beikoff will need to make space in the trophy cabinet, after taking out the Golden Boot at the 2022 IFCPF World Cup in Salou, Spain.

Last night, Australia’s national team for women and girls with Cerebral Palsy, symptoms of stroke and Acquired Brain Injury took on the United States in the final.

They suffered a hard fought defeat, going down 4-2 in extra time but claimed second place overall.

Beikoff helped the ParaMatildas make history as the country’s first senior national football squad to feature in a World Cup final.

The 29-year-old netted 13 goals over the campaign, including the side’s first ever international points.

“I was not expecting to get all those goals especially in the first match against the Dutch,” she said.

Beikoff’s efforts earned her the Golden Boot award as the leading goalscorer of the tournament, which she was awarded post-match.

Goalkeeper Katelyn Smith from Perth was also awarded Best Keeper for the competition.

After a whirlwind eight weeks which saw the Tillies play five games in the space of a week and claim victory over all but the USA, Australia’s Captain says it has been a surreal experience.

“It probably won’t hit until I get home and even just watching the playbacks I think is this just a dream? It doesn’t feel real at all,” Beikoff said.

The Golden Boot and World Cup silver medal are the latest additions to Beikoff’s collection, which already includes a Paralympic bronze medal from the 2012 London Games.

After taking on the leadership role Beikoff had a hand in guiding some of the junior players, including Lake Macquarie youngster Lainee Harrison.

The 18-year-old made an impact for the squad booting five goals over the tournament, and the skipper couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s been really lovely to see some of the younger girls step up and show what they’ve got on the pitch and off the pitch as well,” Beikoff said.

While the squad may have missed out on raising the trophy, Beikoff says it’s still the achievement of a lifetime.

“Just being here having five nations competing against each other and playing against other women who have Cerebral Palsy, who are exactly like me, is a dream come true,” she said.

Beikoff believes the ParaMatildas will be one to watch in the future.

“I’m really proud of the girls that they’ve just stepped up. I think this has been a really big learning curve for us and this is just the beginning.”