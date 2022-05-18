Police on hunt for Singleton sexual toucher

Police are after information from the public in relation to an incident where a woman was sexually touched in Singleton earlier this week.

About 5:30pm on Monday 16 May, a 27-year-old woman was walking between Robinson Way and Heather Place at Singleton Heights when a man approached her from behind and sexually touched her.

Investigators have been told the woman was with her three-year-old child who was in a pram on Heather Place and that the man did not attempt to touch her.

The woman struggled with the man before she was able to free herself and leave the scene. Police say neither were injured as a result of the incident.

It was reported to Hunter Valley Police who are investigating.

They’re urging anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Robinson Way, Gardner Circuit, Wilcox Avenue, Heather Place and Bridgman Road near the Wattle Ponds Road intersection, between 5:30pm and 6pm to contact Singleton Police or Crime Stoppers.