Worker suffers serious head injury at Mandalong mine

Two workers were rushed to hospital yesterday after a workplace accident at a Lake Macquarie mine.

It’s understood a pipe exploded at about 10:30 yesterday morning at Mandalong Mine on Kerry Anderson Drive injuring two workers.

A man in his 30s and another in his 40s both suffered injuries.

One of the men was flown to the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney in a critical but stable condition. NSW Ambulance Paramedics say he suffered a serious head injury.

The other man was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment on minor injuries.

A spokesperson from the mine owner Centennial Coal has told 2HD:

“In the morning of Tuesday 17 May 2022, an employee at Centennial’s Mandalong mine suffered an injury that required him to be transported by air ambulance to Royal North Shore Hospital. The worker’s family has been notified and Centennial is offering support and assistance.”

“A second employee was taken to John Hunter Hospital with minor lacerations.”

“Our immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing of our people. Centennial has notified relevant authorities and is working with them.”