Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation becomes law

In an historic moment, the NSW Government has just passed the state’s voluntary assisted dying bill.

After a marathon sitting last night, the bill, co-authored by independent Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper cleared the Upper House with amendments this morning.

It then returned to the Legislative Assembly where the piece of legislation has this afternoon been adopted and will now head to the Governor General for assent.

Co-Author of the Bill Alex Greenwhich spoke on the issue before it was officially adopted.

“Today NSW passes a threshold of honesty and compassion.

“Honesty that not all people die well and compassion that people in NSW with an advanced terminal illness should have the same end of life choices as people in every other state,” Mr Greenwhich said.

NSW is the last jurisdiction in Australia to pass the laws.

Pictured: The Legislative Assembly after the Bill passed.