Man Charged After Allegedly Stealing $50,000 From Lake Macquarie Pub

A man has been arrested at a casino over a high stakes heist at a Lake Macquarie pub.

Police say around 4am last Friday, a man broke into to a licensed premises on the Pacific Highway at Gateshead, busted open a safe and made off with more than $50,000 in cash.

A cleaner was present at the time, he was uninjured.

Yesterday, investigations led Lake Macquarie Police to a casino in Sydney were they arrested an 18-year-old man who was later charged.

Upwards of $4,500 cash and $1400 in casino chips was allegedly found on him during a search.

More items believed to be the proceeds of crime were allegedly stashed in the man’s vehicle, hotel room and a Charlestown home.

He was charged charged with five counts of deal with property proceeds of crime, then one count each of aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence-people there, and drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

The 18-year-old faced Central Local Court and was refused bail yesterday.

He will remain in custody until his next court date in July.