The voters of Newcastle and Shortland apparently like their democracy sausages so much, they aren’t so keen on pre-poll voting.

Although a huge 30% of voters in the Paterson and Lyne electorates – between 41,000 and 37,000 people – have already voted, only 18% and 19% of voters in Newcastle and Shortland have opted to dodge the polls on election day.

Around the Hunter up to 10 times more people have chosen to do a pre-poll vote up to Thursday, compared with the 2019 election.