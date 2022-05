A man will face court next month after a spate of break-ins across Newcastle.

Police say in the early hours of Wednesday morning, they cam across a 24-year-old man who had broken into a service station in Merewether.

He was arrested and taken back to Newcastle Police Station, where investigations uncovered he and broken into other premises. This was confirmed through CCTV footage.

The man was refused bail before Newcastle Local Court and will re-appear in June.