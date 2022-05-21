Newcastle Jets announce contract extensions and departures

The Newcastle Jets have announced the contract extensions of two players, at the same times as seven players depart the club.

Veteran defender Jason Hoffman and goalkeeper Michael Weier have extended their contracts.

Hoffman will remain with the club for the upcoming A-league season, while Weier has inked a two year deal.

The news comes as the club confirms the departure of seven players following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

Dylan Murnane, Taylor Regan, Valentino Yuel, Jordan O’Doherty, Olivier Boumal, Savvas Siatravanis and Mario Arques are all bidding their farewells.

The club says they remains in discussions with other members of the playing squad and will provide further updates as they progress.