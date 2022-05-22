Man before Newcastle Court over weapons and stalking charges

A man is due to face court in Newcastle today, charged with a number of weapons, stalk and intimidation offences.

Police say on Friday they attended a home at Dooralong, near Wyee, with reports of violent threats and unsecured firearms.

When they arrived about 4pm they seized five firearms from an unlocked bedroom cupboard. Another two firearms were also seized from a nearby property at Jilliby.

A few hours later, a 54-year-old man attended Wyong Police Station where he was arrested and charged with stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), and not keep firearm safely-not pistol/prohibited firearm.

He was granted conditional bail, but not for long as he was caught again on Saturday at the same property with unregistered firearms and a crossbow.

A further three items were also seized at properties in Waukivory and Jilliby.

The same 54-year-old man was again arrested and charged with further firearms offences including, possess unauthorised firearm (x4), not keep firearm safely (x6), possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, holder of Category A or B licence not have approved storage, and possess unauthorised pistol.

He was refused bail and is before Newcastle Local Court on Sunday.