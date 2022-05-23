Police Release Images Of Pair In Relation To Singleton KFC Assault

Police are trying to track down two people in relation to an assault at a fast-food joint in Singleton earlier this year.

Around 8.30pm on Saturday 12th March, a 48-year-old man was repeatedly punched in the head when a fight broke out at a KFC restaurant.

He sustained minor injuries, but was not taken to hospital.

Hunter Valley Police District have now released CCTV images of a man and a woman they believe can assist with their ongoing inquiries.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Singleton Police Station on 02 6578 7499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.