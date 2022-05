A great new charity is helping out little kids in the hospital.

It’s called Supertee.

Supertee provides kids specialty hospital gowns with superhero designs, the charity helps kids strengthen their imagination.

Jason Sotiris Founder of Supertee spoke to Richard King about Disney joining forces with Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson to empower sick children in the hospital and inspire strength through imagination.

Listen to the podcast here.

To find out more about Supertee click here.