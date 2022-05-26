Three men charged over alleged aggravated sexual assault of a woman in Newcastle

Three men have been charged over an alleged aggravated sexual assault in Newcastle West earlier this year.

Police will allege in court that at about 11pm on 26 February, a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a unit on Parry Street.

Newcastle City Police District officers established Strike Force Bombe to investigate and on Friday 6 May executed a search warrant at a home in Bossley Park in western Sydney.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station. He was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in company with other person/s and one count of sexually touch another person without consent.

He was refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Friday 6 May 2022, where he was granted strict conditional bail to reappear at the same court in July.

Following further investigations, detectives executed another two search warrants at properties in Edensor Park and Horsley Park yesterday.

A 20 and 28-year-old man were arrested and charged.

The older man was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in company with other person/s. He was refused bail, appeared at Fairfield Local Court where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at the same court in July.

The younger man was charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault in company with other person/s, being that of principal in the 2nd degree. He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court, also in July.

Investigations under Strike Force Bombe are continuing.