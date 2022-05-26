Young Mayfield Mothers’ Murder Case Returns To Court

Details of the murder of a young mother at a Mayfield unit earlier this year have been heard in a Newcastle courtroom today.

A 22-year-old man stands charged with Mackenzie Anderson’s murder, as well as aggravated enter with intent, and breaching an apprehended domestic violence order.

Police allege he fatally stabbed the 21-year-old woman outside her Crebert Street home on the evening of March 25, 2022.

The accused – who remains in custody – was represented by his lawyers at Newcastle Local Court where the matter was mentioned this morning.

It has been adjourned until June 21.