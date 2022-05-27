Man Arrested At Weston In State-Wide Organised Crime Blitz

A targeted strike against organised crime was carried out by NSW Police this week, with a member of the Life and Death Outlaw Motorcycle Group arrested in the Hunter.

Officers conducted a Firearm Prohibition Order search at the 49-year-old man’s Seventh Street home at Weston around 7am Wednesday morning, where they allegedly found a significant amount of cannabis.

Establishing a crime scene and returning with a search warrant, some 150 grams of methylamphetamine, 2kg of cannabis, a .22 caliber pistol, two rifles, gel blasters, 350 rounds of ammo, an electronic stun device and $8,300 cash was then reportedly seized.

During the search the 49-year-old was taken to hospital following a medical episode.

Upon his discharge, the man was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with 33 offences, including supply prohibited drug and supply cannabis, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and 28 firearm-related offences.

The man fronted Cessnock Local Court on Thursday, where he was formally refused bail to reappear on June 15.

It was one of 45 arrests made across the state under Operation Hawk, which police say has removed $4-Million in prohibited drugs from the streets, putting a significant dent in the drug supply chain.

State-wide Hawk Commander, Detective Superintendent Jason Weinstein, said the operation followed the success of its predecessor earlier this year, but with a renewed focus on the state’s regions.

“These arrests send a clear message to anyone involved in organised crime: that we are aware of your illicit activities and will hold you accountable irrespective of your location,” Detective Superintendent Weinstein said.