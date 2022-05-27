Man charged over crash that killed two people at Tea Gardens

A man has been charged over a horror crash that left two people dead near Port Stephens earlier this year.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens near Viney Creek Road West shortly before 1:40pm on 24 March, after an Izuzu D-Max utility travelling southbound collided with a motorcycle and a Toyota station wagon which were both travelling northbound.

The male motorcyclist died at the scene and the female driver of the Toyota was trapped by confinement; however, she died at the scene a short time later.

A female passenger of the Toyota was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.

Following inquiries at about 9am yesterday, officers arrested a 59-year-old man at Raymond Terrace Police Station.

He was charged with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death), cause bodily harm by misconduct – in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm), and not keep left of dividing line.

He was given conditional bail to appear before Raymond Terrace Local Court in July.