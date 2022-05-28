Two Teens Charged After Alleged Armed Robbery Near Singleton

Two teenagers have been charged after an alleged armed robbery near Singleton earlier this week.

About 1.30am on Thursday, a 25-year-old man was working inside a service station on Bridgman Road, Dunolly when a woman entered the store.

Police will allege in court as she was exiting, a man – armed with a knife – entered the store and threatened the attendant, before demanding cash and e-cigarettes.

The pair fled on foot together towards the New England Highway.

Officers from Hunter Valley Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

Following inquiries, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Wakehurst Crescent, Singleton Heights, shortly before 3pm that afternoon.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested inside the home while a 16-year-old boy was located and arrested from inside a roof cavity.

Both were taken to Singleton Police Station, where the teenage boy was charged with robbery armed with an offensive weapon, and two counts of goods in custody.

He was refused bail to appear at a children’s court on Friday.

The teenage girl was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon principal 2nd degree serious indictable offence, and dishonestly obtain property by deception

She was granted conditional bail to appear at a children’s court on June 30.