Knights NRLW secures Romy Teitzel for upcoming season

The Newcastle Knights will retain NRL Women’s captain Romy Teitzel for 2022, re-signing the fullback on a one year contract.

She racked up 20 tackle breaks and an average of 138 running meters per game last year, in what was Newcastle’s maiden season.

Teitzel is currently playing in Queensland’s top level women’s competition for the Gold Stars.

The 23-year-old will link up with the Knights ahead of the season start in August.

She says she’s looking forward to pulling on the red and blue jersey for another season.

“I’m very excited to return to Newcastle to play for the Knights, especially in front of the passionate members and fans who have embraced the NRLW at McDonald Jones Stadium.

“The roster we are building is full of experience, character, and strong work ethic, which are all essential qualities for any successful team and I can’t wait to play with them,” Ms Teitzel said.

Image: Newcastle Knights