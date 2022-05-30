Three teens including a learner driver caught speeding in excess of 180km/hr

A learner driver and two p-platers have been caught driving at 180km/hr in the Hunter.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol were in Kurri Kurri responding to complaints of vehicles doing burnouts near the McDonalds at about 10:50pm on Friday night.

Officers heard the burnouts near the McDonalds and then spotted three vehicles travelling east on John Renshaw Drive and then onto the Hunter Expressway towards Cameron Park

A Holden Commodore was clocked in excess of 140km//hr, a Toyota Camrywas traveling in excess of 160km/hr and a Ford Falcon Utility was seen going in excess of 180km/hr, all between sign posted 80km/hr to 100km/hr zones.

The Falcon driver, a 17-year-old P1 licence holder had his licence immediately suspended and was issued infringements for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kph and not keeping left.

The Commodore driver, who was a 17-year-old unaccompanied learner driver, was issued infringements for not displaying L plates, not keeping left, exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kph and for not being accompanied by a licensed driver and had his licence immediately suspended.

Finally, the Toyota Camry driver, an 18-year-old P1 licence holder, was issued an infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kph, not keeping left, and had his licence immediately suspended and his number plates confiscated.

Further investigations into the burnout offences near Kurri Kurri McDonalds are continuing. If anyone has further information in relation to the burnouts please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.